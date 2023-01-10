Expand / Collapse search

Georgia Bulldogs coaches and players react to historic back-to-back national titles

Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates with his players after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

LOS ANGELES - The Georgia Bulldogs (15-0) are the first repeat champs in major college football since Alabama went back-to-back a decade ago. There appears to be a new dynasty emerging from the Southeastern Conference.

"We wanted our kids to play without fear," Coach Kirby Smart said. "All year I told them, I said, ‘We ain’t getting hunted guys, we’re doing the hunting, and hunting season’s almost over. We’ve only got one more chance to hunt,’ and we hunted tonight."

Smart is now 81-15 in his first seven seasons at Georgia with two national titles. His mentor, Alabama coach Nick Saban, was 79-15 with three titles in his first seven seasons with the Tide.

GEORGIA BULLDOGS WIN 2ND NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP IN ROW BEATING TCU

Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates by kissing the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at SoFi Stadium on January 09,

The Bulldogs were a different kind of dominant this season after losing 15 NFL draft picks from the 2021 team: not quite as stingy on defense, but more explosive on offense.

"Last year’s team probably had more talent on it," Smart said. "But this year’s team was different, like they had this eye of the tiger. They weren’t going to lose."

"The journey was great. It’s something I’ll never forget," TCU running back Emari Demercado said. "Obviously, didn’t end how we wanted it, but at the end of the day this journey was something great."

"I love this team, I love those fans, I love our band. I love everybody," Bennett said during the presentation ceremony. "Back-to-back, baby. Back-to-back."

KEMP, OFFSET, PENTATONIX AND OTHER STARS SPOTTED AT 2023 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse (78) celebrates after defeating TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the CFP National Championship game at SoFi Stadium on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA.

"He’s got GOAT status and in Athens, Georgia forever," Smart said of Bennett.

SHAQ SAYS ‘I’LL EAT A HORNED FROG’ IF UGA WINS NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

FOX 5's DJ Shockley, who was in the locker room after the game says it was "most joyous." He spoke with FOX 5's Cody Chaffins about Coach Smart's pre-game speech.

FOX 5’s DJ Shockly: UGA’s ‘most joyous locker room’

FOX 5’s Cody Chaffins speaks with FOX 5’s DJ Shockley, who was in the locker room following the Bulldogs back-to-back national championship win.

Here are what others told FOX 5 following the historic blowout of TCU at Sofi Stadium:

Darnell Washington: ‘We came out and conquered today’

UGA TE Darnell Washington: ‘We came out and conquered today’

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Darnell Washington says he had to "suck it up" for the College Football Playoff championship after ankle injury.

Coach Bryan McClendon: ‘Our guys came out with unbelievable focus'

UGA wide receivers Coach Bryan McClendon: ‘Our guys came out with unbelievable focus

Georgia Bulldogs wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator Bryan McClendon says this team deserves to be back-to-back national champions.

SEC Commissioner: ‘It’s just remarkable looking at the scoreboard’

SEC Commissioner: ‘It’s just remarkable looking at the scoreboard’

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey says Coach Kirby Smart have built a foundation at the University of Georgia that is tribute to Bulldog greats like the late-Coach Vince Dooley.

Brock Bowers: ‘It just all worked out’

UGA TE Brock Bowers: ‘It just all worked out’

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers says he hopes for three-peat next year.

UGA Athletic Director: ‘You can’t make this up’

UGA Athletic Director: ‘You can’t make this up’

Georgia Bulldogs Athletic Director Damon Evans says if he pitched this year’s back-to-back national championship win to all the Hollywood Studios, they would laugh him off.

Kenneth McIntosh: ‘It’s the last dance’

UGA RB Kenneth McIntosh: ‘It’s the last dance’

Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenneth McIntosh says this team means everything to him.

Kearis Jackson: ‘I end it on a pretty good note’

UGA WR Kearis Jackson: ‘I end it on a pretty good note’

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Kearis Jackson says he can’t even imagine this moment having gone 15-0 and winning back-to-back national titles.

Kendall Milton: ‘It means the world to me’

UGA RB Kendall Milton: ‘It means the world to me’

Georgia Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton, a native of Southern California says a lot of his family was able to show up to see him in the national championship.

Amarius Mims: ‘It’s hard to stop a team when we are connected like we are’

UGA OL Amarius Mims: ‘It’s hard to stop a team when we are connected like we are’

Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Amarius Mims says they keep coming back stronger.

Smael Mondon: ‘We all grew together’

UGA Smael Mondon: ‘We all grew together’

Georgia Bulldogs Smael Mondon, Jr. says all the hard work all season was worth it.

Tate Ratledge: ‘It was time to prove a point’

UGA Tate Ratledge: ‘It was time to prove a point’

Georgia Bulldogs Tate Ratledge says the team had been doubted enough all season and this was their time to prove a point.

Coach Todd Monken: ‘Players are the ones who make it come to life’

UGA QB Coach Todd Monken: ‘Players are the ones who make it come to life’

Georgia Bulldogs offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach says it is a rarity for a young boy to live out his dream, but he is glad Stetson Bennett was able to.

The Georgia Bulldogs are expected to return to Athens on Tuesday. A celebration parade is in the works, but full details have not yet been released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report