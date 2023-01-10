Georgia Bulldogs coaches and players react to historic back-to-back national titles

article

The Georgia Bulldogs (15-0) are the first repeat champs in major college football since Alabama went back-to-back a decade ago. There appears to be a new dynasty emerging from the Southeastern Conference.

"We wanted our kids to play without fear," Coach Kirby Smart said. "All year I told them, I said, ‘We ain’t getting hunted guys, we’re doing the hunting, and hunting season’s almost over. We’ve only got one more chance to hunt,’ and we hunted tonight."

Smart is now 81-15 in his first seven seasons at Georgia with two national titles. His mentor, Alabama coach Nick Saban, was 79-15 with three titles in his first seven seasons with the Tide.

GEORGIA BULLDOGS WIN 2ND NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP IN ROW BEATING TCU

Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates by kissing the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at SoFi Stadium on January 09, Expand

The Bulldogs were a different kind of dominant this season after losing 15 NFL draft picks from the 2021 team: not quite as stingy on defense, but more explosive on offense.

"Last year’s team probably had more talent on it," Smart said. "But this year’s team was different, like they had this eye of the tiger. They weren’t going to lose."

"The journey was great. It’s something I’ll never forget," TCU running back Emari Demercado said. "Obviously, didn’t end how we wanted it, but at the end of the day this journey was something great."

"I love this team, I love those fans, I love our band. I love everybody," Bennett said during the presentation ceremony. "Back-to-back, baby. Back-to-back."

KEMP, OFFSET, PENTATONIX AND OTHER STARS SPOTTED AT 2023 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse (78) celebrates after defeating TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the CFP National Championship game at SoFi Stadium on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA.(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Expand

"He’s got GOAT status and in Athens, Georgia forever," Smart said of Bennett.

SHAQ SAYS ‘I’LL EAT A HORNED FROG’ IF UGA WINS NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

FOX 5's DJ Shockley, who was in the locker room after the game says it was "most joyous." He spoke with FOX 5's Cody Chaffins about Coach Smart's pre-game speech.

Here are what others told FOX 5 following the historic blowout of TCU at Sofi Stadium:

Darnell Washington: ‘We came out and conquered today’

Coach Bryan McClendon: ‘Our guys came out with unbelievable focus'

SEC Commissioner: ‘It’s just remarkable looking at the scoreboard’

Brock Bowers: ‘It just all worked out’

UGA Athletic Director: ‘You can’t make this up’

Kenneth McIntosh: ‘It’s the last dance’

Kearis Jackson: ‘I end it on a pretty good note’

Kendall Milton: ‘It means the world to me’

Amarius Mims: ‘It’s hard to stop a team when we are connected like we are’

Smael Mondon: ‘We all grew together’

Tate Ratledge: ‘It was time to prove a point’

Coach Todd Monken: ‘Players are the ones who make it come to life’

The Georgia Bulldogs are expected to return to Athens on Tuesday. A celebration parade is in the works, but full details have not yet been released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report