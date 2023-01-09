Kemp, Offset, Pentatonix and other stars spotted at 2023 National Championship

article

Los Angeles was the place to be Monday night as the University of Georgia Bulldogs took on the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs. Stars from all over the country came to see which team would leave LAX a national champion.

So, we searched the crowd playing a game of iSpy. Here are the notable people FOX 5 spotted scattered around SoFi Stadium.

Brian Kemp

Georgia's Gov. Brian P. Kemp arrived in Los Angeles a few days ago, ready to cheer on the Dawgs. Kemp is a proud graduate of UGA. He and his family posted a selfie from the stands to Twitter.

Pentatonix

The famous, Grammy Award-winning a cappella group from Texas opened the game singing the National Anthem. The Pentatonix started the night off strong with the flawless performance.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Pentatonix performs the national anthem before the TCU Horned Frogs plays against the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2023 in Inglewood, Ca (Getty Images) Expand

Offset from Migos

Offset from the popular Georgia-based hip hop group Migos was caught enjoying the festivities on the jumbotron. However, we did not find any sign of Migos member Quavo who is known for being a huge Georgia sports fan.

Nakobe Dean and Sony Michel

Nakobe Dean, a linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles, and Sony Michel, a free agent running back, were captured on the sidelines before the game. Dean played for UGA between 2019 and 2022, helping the team win the last college football playoff national championship. Michel is also a UGA football alumnus. He played in the team's first-ever college football playoff game on New Year's Day 2018 in the Rose Bowl. He was named the Rose Bowl Offensive MVP during that game.

Stacey Evans

We spotted State House Representative Stacey Evans at the game after she posted a selfie to Twitter. She was just one of many Georgia lawmakers who took off for Los Angeles right after the swearing in ceremony on their first day back at work Monday for the 2023 legislative session. Evans represents District 57. She graduated from UGA in 2000 and UGA's School of Law in 2003.

Matthew Stafford

Before the game started, a photographer captured Matthew Stafford, quarterback for the L.A. Rams. Stafford became the first true freshman quarterback to start for the Dawgs since Quincy Carter in 1998, and the first to start straight of high school since Eric Zeier in 1991. The impressive rookie played for UGA from 2006 to 2009.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Matthew Stafford looks on before the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the TCU Horned Frogs at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California (Getty Images) Expand

