Kemp and family looking for "a spot to tailgate" for 2023 National Championship game

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Twitter Saturday afternoon that he and his family landed in California ahead of the 2023 National Championship football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs.

"First thing we’re going to do is find a spot to tailgate with the best fans in the country!" Kemp tweeted.

The quote tweet seemed to be a jab at the College Football Playoff and the state of California after the governor learned that fans would not be able to tailgate at SoFi Stadium ahead of the game. The rule is listed on the SoFi Stadium website.

Just two days prior, Kemp also tweeted his opinion on the importance of a tailgate in the South. He promised that a 2025 National Championship game in Atlanta would definitely have the celebration.

"While California may not know this, in the South a tailgate with friends & family is the only way to prepare for a big game. When Georgia hosts the 2025 #NationalChampionship, we'll make sure fans are able to tailgate! Even if it's at the state Capitol!!"

Kickoff for the big game is expected to start Monday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. EST.