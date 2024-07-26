Woodstock man sentenced for 2020 crash that killed landscaper

article

A Woodstock man has been sentenced to six years in prison after being found guilty of striking and killing a landscape worker in the Towne Lake area of Woodstock in November 2020.

Patrick Emerson Thomas, 69, was convicted on June 20 of two counts of homicide by vehicle in the first degree, reckless driving, and driving under the influence after a four-day trial. He was sentenced on July 24 to 15 years, with six to serve behind bars and nine of those years on probation.

The jury found Thomas was speeding when he drove his 2018 Ford Mustang through the Eagle Watch subdivision on the afternoon of Nov. 17, 2020. He struck and instantly killed 59-year-old Justiniano "Papi" Pirir-Pirir of Acworth, who was part of a landscaping crew at a home along Eagle Watch Drive.

The investigation revealed Pirir-Pirir was behind a large Isuzu landscape truck parked on the side of the road with its hazard lights flashing when the Mustang crashed into it, pushing into Pirir-Pirir. An autopsy revealed he died of massive blunt-force trauma.

Thomas told investigators with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office that he could not see the truck because the sun was glaring in his eyes. Investigators found the sun was not a factor in the crash and Thomas was driving at least 13 mph faster than the posted speed limit.

Thomas was not injured, but his airbag was deployed. He showed signs of impairment and later admitted to having taken prescription medication, which is known to cause sleepiness and blurred vision. A blood test and field sobriety test were conducted, which confirmed the presence of medication in his system.

Ten witnesses, including law enforcement officers, drug recognition and forensics experts, and eyewitnesses, took the stand during the trial and more than 100 pieces of evidence were introduced, including scene photos and home surveillance video footage showing the crash.

During his sentencing hearing, two members of Pirir-Pirir read impact statements about their loss, especially the financial support he provided for his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Prosecutors argued that Thomas should receive a stiff penalty due to how aggressively he was driving prior to the crash. One witness testified Thomas had been tailgating him to the point where he needed to change directions to get away.

"Throughout the investigation and prosecution of this case, this defendant claimed it was ‘just’ an accident and showed no remorse for his actions. This was no accident," said Assistant District Attorney Pete Lamb. "Mr. Pirir-Pirir was crushed by the defendant’s car, killed by an aggressive driver who endangered multiple lives as he sped through that neighborhood that day."

Prosecutors also pointed out that within minutes of the crash, a school bus carrying children came upon the gruesome scene.

"Had this defendant not hit Mr. Pirir-Pirir and the landscaping truck, children getting off that school bus would likely have been in serious danger of this defendant," said Lamb. "It may be that this tragedy saved other lives that day."

In addition to his prison and probation time, he will also be required to complete 240 hours of community service, be evaluated and treated for substance abuse, was ordered to abstain from alcohol and illegal drugs, complete a MADD Impact Panel and Risk Reduction class, and pay a $5,000 fine, in addition to other court costs.

"This defendant acted in complete disregard for the safety of others when he chose to drive impaired, ultimately taking the life of Mr. Pirir-Pirir. This sentence protects our community by ensuring that this defendant cannot legally drive for the next 15 years," said District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway. "No sentence can replace the loss of a life. We are hopeful that closure of this case brings some measure of peace to this grieving family."

He also must surrender his license, being banned from driving for the duration of his sentence.