Deputies: Woodstock man charged in fatal traffic collision

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies have arrested a Woodstock man accused of killing another man in a traffic accident.

Officials say 65-year-old Patrick Thomas was driving a Ford Mustang in the Eagle Watch subdivision on Nov. 17 when he collided with 59-year-old Justiniano Pirir.

At the time, Pirir was working in the neighborhood. He was killed in the collisison.

Tuesday morning, deputies arrested Thomas and charged him with first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, and driving under the influence.

He's currently in custody at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center without bond.

