Gunfight at student apartments near KSU ends with 1 dead, 1 injured, police say

The Brief An argument that turned into a shootout at a student apartment building near Kennesaw State has left one man dead and a woman recovering in the hospital, police say. Officials say the suspect in the case returned to the apartment with family members and opened fire, killing a 24-year-old man. The gunman's mother was shot when someone inside the apartment returned fire, police say.



Cobb County police say an argument at a student apartment building near Kennesaw State University escalated into a gunfight that left one person dead and another injured.

Police have confirmed with FOX 5 that multiple shots were fired at the Bixby Kennesaw apartments late Sunday night.

What we know:

FOX 5 cameras spotted multiple officers and crime scene tape at the scene on George Busbee Parkway. The apartment complex is across the street from Fifth Third Stadium, the home field of KSU's football, soccer, and lacrosse teams.

The scene of the shooting at the Bixby Kennesaw apartments. (FOX 5)

According to Cobb County police, officers arrived at the complex to find an injured woman near the parking lot and a man with a gunshot wound inside an apartment.

Authorities say the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Anthony Lockett, was in the apartment early when an argument broke out. Investigators say he later returned with family members, confronted people inside the apartment with a gun, and fired multiple shots.

One of the shots hit 24-year-old Kennesaw resident Jalen Parker. Medics rushed him to Kennestone Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Officials say someone living in the apartment returned fire, hitting Lockett's mother, 40-year-old Antoinette Hammonds. She is now recovering from her injuries at Kenestone Hospital.

Anthony Lockett has been taken into custody and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cobb County Police Major Crimes Unit at (770) 499-3945 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at (404) 577-8477.