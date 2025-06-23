Expand / Collapse search

Multiple businesses evacuated after carbon monoxide call in Midtown

Published  June 23, 2025 9:08am EDT
Midtown
Carbon monoxide evacuation in Midtown

Evacuations are underway at several businesses in Midtown Atlanta after fire crews received reports of carbon monoxide.

ATLANTA - Atlanta Fire crews are responding to reports of a carbon monoxide call in a popular Midtown shopping center.

Officials say the call happened on Monday morning at the Midtown Promenade shopping center on the 900 block of Monroe Drive.

What we know:

Authorities say evacuations are underway at several businesses in the area.

The Midtown Promenade is connected to the Beltline and is the location of a Trader Joe's, a Mellow Mushroom, the Landmark Arts Cenema, and The Athlete's Foot - among others.

Multiple businesses have been evacuated after a carbon monoxide call in Midtown Atlanta. (Atlanta Fire Rescue)

Officials say two patients reported headaches and are receiving treatment.

What we don't know:

Officials have not shared the exact location and validity of the carbon monoxide report.

What they're saying:

 "We're working to ensure everyone's safety," a spokesperson for Atlanta Fire wrote on X.

The Source: Information for this story was taken from a post on X by Atlanta Fire Rescue.

