Frontier flight returns to Atlanta on Saturday after oil warning alert
ATLANTA - A Frontier Airlines flight bound for Orlando was forced to turn back to Atlanta Saturday evening due to a reported mechanical issue, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
What we know:
Flight 3508, which departed from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, returned to the airport around 8:15 p.m. June 21 after the flight crew reported a possible oil warning light issue in the cockpit, the FAA confirmed.
The aircraft was en route to Orlando International Airport when the issue arose. FAA officials did not disclose how many passengers or crew members were on board, and no information was released regarding injuries.
What's next:
An investigation into the incident is now underway.
