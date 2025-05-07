Delta flight to Atlanta forced to turn back due to 'unruly passenger'

article

Two Delta Air Lines flights on the way to and from Atlanta had to turn back after experiencing complications on Tuesday.

Authorities say one flight was in the air heading to California before it had to make a U-turn due to an issue.

What we know:

Information from Flight Aware showed Delta Air Lines flight 826, a Boeing 757, turn around and go back to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The flight, which was heading to California, landed safely at the airport at around 7:30 p.m. - a little more than an hour and a half after taking off.

The airline has not confirmed with FOX 5 the cause of the turnaround.

The same day, Delta Air Lines says that Flight 1946 had to return to the gate at Luis Munoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico to deal with an unruly passenger.

Law enforcement removed the passenger and the flight was able to head to Atlanta. It landed safely shortly before 10:30 p.m.

What they're saying:

"Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior as safety for our customers and crew is our top priority," a spokesperson for the airline told FOX 5.

