2 dead in Gwinnett County 'domestic-related' homicide

Police in Gwinnett County are investigating a domestic-related homicide, officials said.

What we know:

Police said the incident happened in the 300 block of Stone Hill Drive, which is in unincorporated Stone Mountain.

There is a dead man and woman at the scene, but police have not released any more information on what happened. In an email to FOX 5, Gwinnett police referred to the man as a "suspect."

What's next:

FOX 5 has a crew on the way to the scene.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.