Delta Air Lines raising employee base pay for 4th consecutive year

Delta Air Lines is once again investing in its workforce with a 4% pay raise for most employees beginning June 1, part of its ongoing strategy to lead the airline industry in compensation and employee benefits, according to a press release.

Delta confirmed the raise during a company event in Salt Lake City, where CEO Ed Bastian officially announced the pay bump to employees. The increase, which begins June 1, will apply to most Delta employees globally — excluding pilots and dispatchers who are covered by union contracts.

This latest raise marks the fourth year in a row Delta has boosted employee pay. The airline says the adjustment reflects its core values of rewarding performance and prioritizing the financial well-being of its staff.

"For a century, Delta has acted on the belief that when we invest in our people first, they deliver excellence for our customers," Bastian said. "Combined with the strength and resiliency of our business, these core values will continue to set Delta apart even as we face new pressures."

The raise comes on the heels of a record-setting $1.4 billion profit-sharing payout in February, distributed to Delta workers around the world. It’s part of a broader compensation philosophy that includes competitive base pay, bonuses for meeting operational goals, and a retirement plan with up to 9% company contributions.

Delta says it has increased total compensation by 25% or more across its largest frontline employee groups since 2022. Over the past decade, the airline has distributed more than $10 billion through its profit-sharing program — more than any other U.S. company.

The company also promotes employee financial wellness through free coaching, a $1,000 emergency savings incentive, and other benefits.

The announcement underscores Delta's role as a major employer in Atlanta and across the U.S., where its reputation as a top workplace continues to earn national recognition. The company was recently ranked No. 15 on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For® list and was named the top airline in JUST Capital and CNBC’s JUST 100 rankings, which measure companies’ commitments to worker well-being and fair pay.