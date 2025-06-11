Deadly Atlanta shooting prompts investigation at gas station

article

A man was shot and killed on Wednesday night near a busy intersection in southwest Atlanta, according to police.

What we know:

Atlanta Police Department officers responded around 9:46 p.m. to a report of a person shot at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW and Gordon Terrace SW.

Crime scene tape surrounded the roadway in front of the Shell gas station at that location well into the evening as police investigated the scene.

When officers arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

Police investigate a deadly shooting along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW at Racine Street SW in Atlanta on June 11, 2025. (FOX 5)

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

No additional details about the victim or a suspect have been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.