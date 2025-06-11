Multi-agency drug bust in Murray County leads to arrests and seizure of drugs, cash, and firearm

article

The Brief Two men, Eric Hefner and Jonathan Powell, were arrested in Murray County following a multi-agency narcotics investigation. Authorities seized 35 grams of methamphetamine, six pounds of marijuana, 86 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, a firearm, and $5,238 in cash. Powell faces multiple charges, including trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, with active arrest warrants from Knox County, Tennessee.



A multi-agency narcotics investigation in Murray County led to the arrest of two men and the seizure of a significant quantity of drugs, cash, and a firearm, authorities said on Wednesday.

What we know:

The Murray County Sheriff’s Office said Eric Hefner of Dalton, Georgia, and Jonathan Powell of Knoxville, Tennessee, were taken into custody on June 10 following an extended investigation by the agency’s Narcotics Division.

Deputies seized approximately 35 grams of methamphetamine, six pounds of marijuana, 86 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, a firearm, and $5,238 in cash.

Hefner is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, felony possession of marijuana, and possession of a Schedule I substance (psilocybin).

(Murray County Sheriff's Office)

Powell faces multiple charges including trafficking methamphetamine, intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I substance (psilocybin), possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, felony possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Authorities said Powell also had active arrest warrants out of Knox County, Tennessee.

What we don't know:

It is not clear if either has retained legal representation.