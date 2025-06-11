Morehouse College mourns the passing of student Kyle Coleman

article

Morehouse College is mourning the death of Kyle Coleman, a 19-year-old rising sophomore whose body was recovered this week following a search near the site of a car crash in northern Virginia.

What we know:

Coleman, a business administration major with a finance concentration, was reported missing early Saturday, June 7, after a single-vehicle accident near Tysons Galleria mall in Fairfax County. Authorities say the crash occurred shortly after midnight. When officers arrived at the scene, Coleman was no longer with the vehicle.

His body was recovered Tuesday evening from a pond near the crash site, according to the Prince William County Police Department. While officials initially withheld confirmation pending identification, an update posted to a GoFundMe campaign on Wednesday stated that the remains had been confirmed as Coleman’s.

"It is with profound sorrow that we share the heartbreaking news," Morehouse College said in a statement. "Our entire Morehouse family grieves this unimaginable loss."

Coleman was described as a warm, humble, and peaceful presence on campus. He was active in the Morehouse Business Association, LightHouse, the Leadership Education and Development (LEAD) Certificate Program, and the Consultants Club. He also enjoyed playing basketball, pickleball, and tennis with friends and had recently taken up guitar.

A graduate of Battlefield High School in Haymarket, Virginia, Coleman served as Teen President of his local Jack and Jill of America, Inc. chapter from 2024 to 2025. A candlelight vigil was held at Battlefield High on Tuesday night, hours before his death was confirmed.

Coleman is survived by his parents, Cimmerian and Keith Coleman, a Morehouse alumnus from the class of 1995; his older brother, Christopher; and his sister, Kayla. The family said Kyle found joy in spending time together watching stand-up comedy and episodes of Seinfeld.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released a cause of death.

What you can do:

Morehouse said its Student Services team has been in close contact with the Coleman family and will continue to provide support. The college encouraged students in need of counseling to contact Morehouse Counseling Services.

What's next:

In light of recent developments, a fundraising campaign launched to support search efforts will now help the Coleman family with funeral and memorial expenses. Organizers asked for continued thoughts and prayers for the family.

"May we honor Kyle’s life by holding tightly to community, ambition, and peace," the college said.