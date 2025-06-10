19-year-old in Morehouse College jacket missing after crash in Virginia

article

The Brief Kyle Benjamin Coleman, 19, is missing after his vehicle was found unoccupied following a crash in Fairfax County, Virginia. Coleman was last seen wearing a red and white Morehouse College windbreaker and black running pants. Police urge anyone with information on Coleman's whereabouts to contact Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500.



The Prince William County Police Department is urgently seeking assistance from the public in locating Kyle Benjamin Coleman, a 19-year-old who has been reported missing under concerning circumstances.

What we know:

Coleman was last seen on June 7 at approximately 12:15 a.m., shortly before his vehicle was discovered unoccupied following a car crash in Fairfax County.

Authorities believe Coleman may be missing voluntarily, but could be in need of assistance. He is 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a red and white Morehouse College windbreaker and black running pants.

What you can do:

The police are urging anyone with information about Coleman's whereabouts to contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-6500 or reach out to their local police department. Community members are encouraged to come forward with any details that might aid in locating Coleman and ensuring his safety.

Additionally, Coleman's mother is asking for anyone who has information to reach out to her.

What we don't know:

FOX 5 Atlanta is attempting to confirm that Coleman is a Morehouse College student, which has been reported by other media outlets.