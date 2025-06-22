Early summer heat wave hitting north Georgia this week

The Brief Areas around the metro will feel like 100 degrees on Tuesday, according to the FOX 5 Storm Team. Wednesday is expected to be even hotter, with a forecast high of 98 degrees and warmer ‘feels like’. The threat of afternoon and evening thunderstorms returns by the end of the week, but that will bring cooler temperatures back into the lower 90s.



Sunday was the warmest day of the year so far, hitting 95 degrees--but the week is going to get even hotter.

What we know:

Areas around the metro will feel like 100 degrees on Tuesday, according to the FOX 5 Storm Team.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday, temperatures will still be near 97 degrees in the metro, feeling even warmer due to humidity.

Wednesday is expected to be even hotter, with a forecast high of 98 degrees.

The threat of afternoon and evening thunderstorms returns by the end of the week, but that will bring cooler temperatures back into the lower 90s.

Dig deeper:

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are both possible with higher temperatures, especially for children and seniors.

To help your body adjust to the extreme heat, experts recommend drinking plenty of water and limiting time outdoors.

A nonprofit is also opening cooling centers around Atlanta to help those experiencing homelessness.

