Cooling centers opening in DeKalb County amid heat wave

Two local organizations are partnering to open a cooling center this weekend to help Atlanta’s most vulnerable residents escape the summer heat.

What we know:

Frontline Response and A Home for Everyone DeKalb announced the launch of the 2025 Cooling Center, set to open Sunday, June 22, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2585 Gresham Road SE in Atlanta. The effort aims to provide food, relief, and critical services to those experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity.

The cooling center will offer complimentary lunch and dinner, access to support services, and essential supplies such as hygiene kits and clothing.

To make the center more accessible, transportation will be provided from two locations:

Decatur Library – departing at 8:30 a.m.

Chamblee Library – departing at 9:00 a.m.

Organizers said the initiative reflects a growing effort to support residents facing housing, food, and resource insecurity, especially during the hotter months.

The two groups emphasized that the center is part of a broader mission to foster community well-being through partnerships.

What you can do:

For more information, residents can visit FrontlineResponse.org or call 404-817-3502.