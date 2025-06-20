Georgia's turning up the heat: Here's what to expect next few days

After weeks of soggy skies and nonstop showers, Georgia is finally drying out — but don’t ditch the umbrella just yet. You’ll need it for the sun.

What we know:

As summer officially kicks off Friday, metro Atlanta and much of Georgia will see a major warm-up, with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 90s and heat index values approaching triple digits. And with higher humidity creeping in next week, even the shade won't offer much relief.

So, what does this mean for your weekend plans, your power bill, and your personal safety? Here’s a full breakdown of what to expect — and how to handle the heat like a pro.

🔥 Weather Outlook: Hot, Dry, and Heating Up

Timeline:

Temperatures will hover around 90 degrees through Friday under mostly sunny skies.

This weekend: Expect dry conditions, low 90s by day, and overnight lows in the 70s.

Next week: Humidity surges. Highs in the mid to upper 90s will feel more like 100°.

Rain chance stays low — just 20% for isolated afternoon storms starting Tuesday.

🧠 Health & Safety Tips for Everyone

General Heat Safety (CDC Recommended):

Stay in air-conditioned areas as much as possible.

Drink plenty of water — even if you don’t feel thirsty.

Wear lightweight, loose, light-colored clothing.

Avoid strenuous activity during peak heat hours (2–7 p.m.).

Check on elderly neighbors and vulnerable individuals.

NEVER leave children or pets in a parked car — even for a minute.

Know the Symptoms of Heat-Related Illness:

Heat exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, nausea, sweating, weakness.

Heat stroke: Confusion, slurred speech, high body temp, unconsciousness — call 911 immediately.

🧓 Special Care for Dementia Patients (AFA Tips)

People with Alzheimer’s and dementia are especially vulnerable in extreme heat. The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America recommends:

Prevent wandering by offering safe, stimulating indoor activities.

Monitor hydration — dementia can impair thirst recognition.

Watch for early signs of heat illness (red skin, confusion, cramps).

Dress in breathable fabrics; use fans or cooling towels.

Know where to cool down (libraries, senior centers, etc.).

Prepare for power outages by charging devices and having flashlights ready.

If you don't live near your loved one, arrange for someone to check on them.

Need help? AFA’s helpline is open 7 days a week:📞 866-232-8484 | 💬 Text: 646-586-5283 | 🌐 alzfdn.org

💡 Save Energy (and Your Wallet) with Georgia Power

Rising temps can mean rising bills. Georgia Power has these energy-saving tips:

Replace air filters and keep vents clear.

Block sunlight with curtains during peak hours.

Wash full loads in cold water and clean your dryer’s lint trap.

Use major appliances early or late in the day (avoid 2–7 p.m.).

Switch to LED bulbs to cut electricity use by up to 75%.

Explore Programs:

EASE Program: Free upgrades for eligible households — insulation, LED bulbs, HVAC servicing. (GeorgiaPower.com/EASE)

My Power Usage Tool: Track your energy use and set alerts before your bill spikes.

Assistance Directory: Enter your ZIP at GeorgiaPower.com/Assistance for help with utilities, food, and more.

🎯 Final Reminders

The official start of summer brings beautiful skies but also health hazards. Stay informed, stay cool, and check on those who might need extra help. Hydration, planning, and a little common sense go a long way.

