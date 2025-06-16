Georgia braces for rising heat: Temperatures, humidity surge ahead of summer

The Brief Rising temperatures and humidity in Georgia are leading to heat indices between 98 and 104 degrees, posing risks for sensitive groups and outdoor workers. Daily chances of thunderstorms are expected, with isolated storms likely in the evenings, potentially bringing heavy rainfall. The forecast for Metro Atlanta and surrounding areas includes varying chances of storms throughout the week, with temperatures reaching highs in the upper 80s to mid-90s.



The final full workweek of spring is underway across Georgia, and with the official start of summer arriving on Saturday, June 21 at 4:42 a.m. EDT, the region is already feeling the seasonal shift.

What they're saying:

Temperatures are trending upward with heat and humidity becoming more persistent. By early next week, heat indices across Georgia could reach between 98 and 104 degrees — levels the National Weather Service warns may pose risks for sensitive groups and those working or exercising outdoors.

FOX 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist David Chandley says the heat will continue to build day by day, along with daily chances for thunderstorms.

"It’s going to take most of the evening to get back down into the 70s by early in the morning, and there’ll be some patchy areas of fog," Chandley said during a broadcast. "Temperatures will make their way right back up well into the 80s. Come tomorrow afternoon, we start getting near that 90-degree mark again out towards Eatonton and Athens."

Chandley added that isolated storms are likely during the evenings, fueled by lingering daytime heat and moisture. "Anytime we get one of these storms, watch out for some locally heavy rainfall," he said. "As we roll into the middle part of the week, we’ll find temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s."

Timeline:

Metro Atlanta Forecast:

Tuesday: 40% chance of storms after 2 p.m., high near 88°F.

Wednesday: 40% chance of storms, high near 89°F.

Juneteenth (Thursday): 60% chance of storms, high near 90°F.

Weekend: Highs in the mid-90s with a 30% chance of storms each day.

Northwest Georgia:

Tuesday–Thursday: Thunderstorms likely each afternoon with highs ranging from 85°F to 88°F.

Weekend: Hot and mostly sunny with highs near 91°F.

North Georgia Mountains:

Tuesday–Thursday: Frequent afternoon storms expected, with highs in the low to mid-80s. Fog may develop overnight.

Weekend: Gradually drying out with highs nearing 90°F.

Local perspective:

While the risk of widespread severe weather remains low, forecasters caution that a few stronger storms capable of heavy rainfall and gusty winds are possible, particularly during peak heating hours in the afternoon and evening.

What's next:

With summer’s arrival, the FOX 5 Storm Team urges residents to stay hydrated, limit strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day, and monitor local forecasts for thunderstorm developments.