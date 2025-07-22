21 arrested in metro Atlanta drug trafficking investigation, FBI says

article

The Brief A months-long investigation into an alleged drug trafficking ring operating in metro Atlanta has led to the arrest of 21 people. Authorities say the arrests are connected to a series of search warrants around the area that happened on July 17. The total street value of the drugs seized in the searches was allegedly over $5 million.



More than 20 people are facing charges after a months-long investigation into an alleged drug-trafficking organization in metro Atlanta, the FBI says.

Authorities say the total street value of the drugs seized in the searches was over $5 million.

What we know:

Officials say on July 17, the FBI's Atlanta branch and members of multiple state and local law enforcement organizations executed search warrants at nine homes around the metro Atlanta area.

According to the FBI, the searches were part of an investigation into an organization believed to be distributing large quantities of various illegal narcotics into Houston County and other parts of Middle Georgia.

During the searches, officials say they found and seized 76.8 pounds of marijuana, 9.7 pounds of methamphetamine, 13.4 pounds of powder cocaine, 4.32 pounds of ecstasy/MDMA, and 15.45 pounds of THC edibles. Investigators believe the ectasy and MDMA had been cut with fentanyl.

Along with the reported drug seizures, officials found over $200,000 in cash.

Deputies and agents arrested 21 people in connection with the investigation. Additional arrests may be coming. All of those arrested are being held at the Houston County Detention Center and face charges under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of any of the people arrested during the operation.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the FBI's Atlanta Branch or the Perry Police Department.