Summer scorcher sets its sights on Georgia: How to beat the heat

It is the first full week of summer, and it’s going to be sizzling. While Georgia is no stranger to heat, the FOX 5 Storm Team says we are going to be hotter than normal for this time of year.

One of the more popular ways people are staying cool is by playing in the water.

"Mom is having a good time outside today, too," said Candis Osborne. "We've been running in circles out here in this water, and it's been amazing."

Osborne was at the splash pad at Historic Fourth Ward Park in northeast Atlanta with her mom group. It was a chance for a play date outside on this hot day while keeping their kids cool.

"With the heat being so brutal, this summer's too hot for the playground," said Elena Surratte.

The upcoming week in north Georgia is expected to be brutal. The FOX 5 Storm Team expects temperatures to be in the mid to upper 90s, but it’s going to feel like the triple digits some days with the humidity.

"The near 100 degree temperatures can be extremely dangerous for everyone," said Dr. Ashley Brouillette from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

The CDC says people should drink before ever feeling thirsty. In the heat drink, it's recommended to drink at least one cup of water every 15 to 20 minutes.

Dr. Brouillette is a Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Sports Medicine physician. She says people should try to avoid outdoor activities as much as they can during the hottest part of the day.

"Heat illness is truly a preventable, life-threatening illness," she said. "People can have serious long-term health consequences or even die due to heat illness."

The City of Atlanta is trying to help residents get through the summer scorcher by opening the Selena Butler Recreation Center as a cooling center. There will be plenty of water and air conditioning.

"I'm so glad that it is here," said Ila Williams. "When you reach old age, the heat affects you."

When is the heat wave going to end?

Temperatures are expected to reach their highest on Wednesday, before slipping back down into the low 90s range by the weekend.