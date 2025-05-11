Suspected drunk driver hits back of patrol car, sends Atlanta officer to hospital

article

The Brief Early Sunday morning, a 2025 Toyota Camry allegedly driven by Racine Joseph collided with an Atlanta police car on Interstate 20, injuring the officer inside. Joseph, suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including DUI and reckless driving. Fortunately, the officer has non-life-threatening injuries.



What we know:

It happened early Sunday morning at around 3:42 a.m. on Interstate 20 near Capital Avenue.

Atlanta police were there blocking the third westbound lane of traffic after a separate crash.

That's when the driver of a 2025 Toyota Camry slammed into the back of one of their patrol cars, injuring the officer who was sitting inside.

The injured officer's colleagues rushed over to help and detain the driver, later identified as Racine Joseph.

The officers said Joseph appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, so they gave him a sobriety test.

He was arrested and charged with DUI less safe, following too closely, too fast for conditions, reckless driving and violation of Georgia's Move Over Law.

Joseph was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital to be examined before he was taken to the Atlanta City Detention Center.

The injured officer was also rushed to the hospital where doctors determined he or she had non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

The injured officer has not been identified.