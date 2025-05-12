Usher to inspire Emory graduates with keynote address

The Brief Emory University students will get inspiration from Atlanta music superstar Usher during the school's 180th Commencement ceremony. The university highlighted Usher's immense impact on popular music as well as the work of his foundation, Usher's New Look. The event has moved indoors due to the severe weather and tickets have been limited to three per student.



Emory University's Class of 2025 is getting a little bit of inspiration from a music superstar before they go out in the world.

Atlanta's own Usher will be the keynote speaker for the 180th Commencement ceremony on Monday morning.

What we know:

The university announced that Usher would be the keynote speaker earlier this year.

As part of the ceremony, the Grammy Award winner will also get an honorary doctorate of humane letters.

"There are few artists in the history of popular music who have innovated as ceaselessly as Usher," Emory President Gregory L. Fenves said. "Through acclaimed albums, era-defining songs, global tours and live performances that showcase his peerless talent as a singer, songwriter and dancer, Usher has connected profoundly with generations of fans, building a dedicated audience that continues to grow."

Emory officials also highlighted Usher's musical achievements as well as his work founding Usher's New Look, an Atlanta-based nonprofit focused on serving teens in need. The program has worked extensively with the university's Goizueta Business School, helping middle school students learn financial literacy and emphasize the importance of education through its "Powered by Service" leadership program.

"New Look fills a critical need by stepping up to help students realize their potential," Fenves said. "Emory University has been proud to partner with this incredible organization over the years."

What they're saying:

"I have spent my life following my spark — my passion — and trying to support young people as they find and follow their own passions," Usher says. "I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to speak to these incredible Emory students as they graduate and prepare to make their mark on the world."

Dig deeper:

Monday's event has been moved indoors due to possible severe weather. It was originally scheduled to happen on the Quandrangle.

The event has been divided into two ceremonies, and students have received details about which ceremony they have been assigned to.

The first ceremony begins at 8 a.m. with doors opening for guests at 7 a.m.

The second ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. with doors at 9 a.m.

Both ceremonies will now take place in the Woodruff Physical Education Center. Due to space limitations, each student will receive three guest tickets. For those who can't come, the ceremony will be live-streamed.

More than 55,000 students are expected to get their diplomas as part of the ceremony.