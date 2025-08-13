Gwinnett teen’s foster care project sparks major Amazon donation

Image 1 of 8 ▼

A Gwinnett County teen’s summer project to help children in foster care has grown far beyond his expectations — and caught the attention of a major company.

What we know:

Nehemiah Hamilton, a Gwinnett Youth Commissioner and recent graduate of the State Court’s SMILE program, launched "The Little Things" to collect toiletries, school supplies, and other essentials for children in need. Inspired by Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson, he chose to donate the items to the nonprofit Because One Matters.

At a special recognition event, Hamilton presented his donations, unaware that an Amazon truck was on the way with a surprise delivery inspired by his efforts. The company’s contribution included 3,600 essential items and 50 backpacks filled with school supplies for foster children.

What they're saying:

"This is what leadership looks like," Hendrickson said. "Nehemiah’s story shows that it doesn’t matter how old you are, you can still be a force for good in your community."

Hamilton said he never set out for publicity. "I just wanted to help," he said. "To see so many people come together to support kids in foster care means a lot to me, and I hope it inspires other young people to get involved."

Amazon’s Atlanta Region head of Community Affairs, Terreta Rodgers, praised Hamilton’s example, saying his small act sparked big change. Because One Matters founder Andrea Barclay also expressed gratitude, noting the donations will directly benefit children and teens who are often overlooked.

"Seeing a young person take initiative and give back in such a selfless way moved all of us," said Rodgers. "Nehemiah reminded us that big change can start with one small act. Amazon is proud to be part of honoring that."

Andrea Barclay, founder of Because One Matters, expressed her gratitude for both donations and emphasized their direct impact.

"These items go directly to children and teens who are often overlooked. They’re being seen and that matters," Barclay said. "Nehemiah’s heart and Amazon’s generosity will touch so many lives."

Hamilton initially aimed to raise $500 by the end of summer but more than doubled that goal in just two weeks.