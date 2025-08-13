Gov. Kemp declaring September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

The Brief Gov. Brian Kemp will declare September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and the Georgia Pediatric Cancer Plan Task Force will launch a statewide action plan to improve care and support for young cancer patients. The Georgia Pediatric Action Plan focuses on awareness, quality care, early detection, and survivorship, with input from nine task force members representing communities across the state. Rally Foundation, marking its 20th anniversary, has awarded $40.5 million in research grants and helped secure more than $317.5 million in federal pediatric cancer research funding.



Gov. Brian Kemp will declare September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in Georgia during a ceremony at the State Capitol on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Before the proclamation signing, the Georgia Pediatric Cancer Plan Task Force will unveil the Georgia Pediatric Action Plan, a key component of the state’s broader Cancer Plan. The initiative aims to improve awareness, quality of care, early detection, and survivorship support for children with cancer.

The nine-member task force, created by the Georgia Cancer Control Consortium, includes Co-Chairs Dean Crowe, founder and CEO of the Sandy Springs–based Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research, and Mike Henry, advocacy director for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation in Kennesaw. Other members represent communities across the state, including Emory/Decatur, Woodstock, Augusta, Savannah, Atlanta, and Duluth.

The event will also feature State Rep. and childhood cancer survivor Deborah Silcox, pediatric oncologists, researchers, and nonprofit partners such as the Aflac Cancer & Blood Disorders Center, Camp Sunshine, the Mighty Millie Foundation, and Team Summer.

What they're saying:

Organizers say the proclamation highlights the need for awareness and research funding, noting that 47 children are diagnosed with cancer every day in the United States. The Georgia Pediatric Action Plan is designed to help improve outcomes and ensure equitable access to care for children, adolescents, and young adults battling the disease.

The Rally Foundation, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, has awarded $40.5 million in research grants and successfully advocated for more than $317.5 million in federal funding for pediatric cancer research. The nonprofit consistently ranks among the top childhood cancer organizations in the world, with 93 cents of every dollar raised going directly toward its mission.