If you're looking for a place to chill out while the temperatures continue to rise across Atlanta, the City announced the opening of a cooling center.

Starting on Sunday, you can take a load off at Selena Butler Park and Recreation Center.

The center is open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Monday, June 24.

Water will also be provided.

Selena Butler Park and Recreation Center is located at 98 WM Holmes Borders Drive SE, Atlanta.