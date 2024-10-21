Student found with 'small weapon' at Stone Mountain elementary school, principal says

The principal of a Stone Mountain elementary school sent a note home to parents on Monday explaining a potentially dangerous situation that unfolded just over a week ago.

On Oct. 11, Smoke Rise Elementary School reported a student who allegedly brought a "small weapon" to school. The type of weapon was not specified.

Dr. Krystye Tatum, the principal, said the weapon was "quickly and safely removed" from the student. She would not comment on what, if any, consequences the student faced.

"Please remind your children that bringing a weapon or simply threatening to bring one to school has severe consequences," she said in the letter to parents. "This is also a reminder that safety is everyone’s business. I encourage families to use this incident as an example of the importance of our successful ‘See Something, Say Something’ campaign."