Where's my mail? Some DeKalb County residents still coming up short

The Brief Some DeKalb County homeowners say they're missing mail, specifically items likely to contain money like credit cards and gift cards. Some residents say this problem has been ongoing for the past two years. USPS acknowledges the issue and promises "immediate steps" after FOX 5 Atlanta looked into the issue, but residents remain skeptical.



Homeowners in one DeKalb County community say they still aren’t getting important pieces of mail. FOX 5 Atlanta first reported on the disappearing packages last week.

Neighbors in the Boulderwalk subdivision complain that items like credit cards, gift cards or anything that may look like it may contain money, are disappearing before they hit their mailbox.

Resident Marc Bolden says he hasn’t gotten personal mail in a long time.

"It’s annoying, it’s really annoying. I haven’t received a Father’s Day card or birthday cards from my kids this past year, actually, [the] last year or two.

Bolden, just like many of his neighbors, has informed delivery, the app that lets you know when your mail arrives.

"It’ll say it’s in the mail, it’ll show you the image of it, and it just doesn’t show up," Bolden said.

Bolden, the former HOA president in Boulderwalk, says people are getting bills and junk mail. But for the last two years, crucial mail has not shown up.

"Out of our 97 homes, probably about half have mentioned that mail just isn’t showing up," Bolden said.

Homeowners like Ronna Charles say it’s unlikely someone is stealing letters from mailboxes.

"I have cameras that point at my mailbox, I have cameras at my doorbell and nothing is showing someone is stealing out of my mailbox," Charles said.

Three days after FOX 5 Atlanta reached out to USPS about the neighbors' concerns, a spokesperson issued an apology to customers. She says management at the East Atlanta Post Office is aware of neighbors’ concerns. She says they’re "taking immediate steps to ensure proper delivery procedures are followed."

When asked if he’s satisfied with the USPS response, Bolden said, "They’ve been telling us that for months at this point. They need to figure out what’s going on."

The spokesperson urged customers to contact their local post office at: 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777), or visit their website, or postal inspection services at 877-876-2455 or online.

The Source FOX 5 Atlanta's Christopher King reported on this story out of DeKalb County. The statements quoted were provided by a spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service.



