The Brief Fire officials evacuated 12 minors from Now Faith Apostolic Ministries due to the church operating an unpermitted board and care facility without necessary fire safety measures. The teens were between the ages of 15 and 18 and were under the custody of Georgia’s Division of Family and Children Services. The church has acknowledged multiple code violations, but says that the teens were just "temporarily" relocated to the church due to a flood at their licensed treatment center.



Clayton County Fire officials are expected to discuss the recent discovery of a dozen teens found living in the basement of a local church.

In late July, officials removed the teens from the Now Faith Apostolic Church in the 3000 block of Rex Road.

What we know:

Authorities said the 12 teens were between the ages of 15 and 18.

"The scene raised immediate concerns regarding the facility’s occupancy use and fire code compliance, prompting notification of the Clayton County Fire Marshal’s Office for further investigation," firefighters said in a statement.

The Clayton County Fire Marshal's Office inspected the site on the same day the kids were found, officials said. During the inspection, the church's director reportedly told officials the church was being used as a boarding site for teens in the custody of the state Division of Family and Children Service (DFACS).

The 12 teens were found to be sleeping in the Clayton County church's basement. (FOX 5)

Officials issued five citations to the building's owner for issues involving fire safety systems, exit requirements, and "general requirements for board and care."

Because the church was not zoned to house the youths, DFACS was called to help with the relocation efforts.

What they're saying:

"The health and safety of all residents—especially our youth—remains a top priority of Clayton County Fire & Emergency Services," said Clayton County Fire Chief Tim Sweat. "We are committed to ensuring that all facilities operating within our county meet the required safety standards to prevent loss of life or injury."

Fire officials maintain the occupancy change from a church to a residential care facility requires substantial upgrades and formal approval.

"Because you have individuals occupying the lower level overnight, sleeping, pretty much, that is their home," Sweat said. "Those kids should not have been staying there."

The other side:

In a statement released to the media, the leaders of Now Faith Apostolic Church said that the 12 teens were "temporarily" relocated to the church due to a flood at their licensed treatment facility.

Church leaders described the youths as "survivors of extreme trauma that includes long-term hoteling due to a lack of placement availability for treatment and severe abuse."

"The facility at Now Faith Apostolic Ministries meets the state’s standards for emergency housing, and these youth have not – at any point – been placed in harm’s way," the statement read.

The church said it is working to address the citations and operate under state and local guidelines.

What's next:

Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services will hold a press conference on Friday morning to discuss the relocation efforts and share more information about the situation.

FOX 5 will be there to stream the event on this story and on our Youtube channel.