Pastor disputes fire safety allegations amid evacuation of foster teens

The Brief Fire officials evacuated twelve minors from Now Faith Apostolic Ministries due to the church operating an unpermitted board and care facility without necessary fire safety measures. Clayton County Fire Chief Tim Sweat emphasized the church's lack of zoning for residential use and absence of critical fire protection systems, classifying it as an assembly dwelling rather than a group home. The church's pastor, Dr. C.H. Braddy, acknowledged violations but disputed claims of serious fire hazards, stating efforts were underway to address the issues and asserting the church's authorization to house the teens.



A Clayton County church is disputing allegations by fire officials that it improperly housed foster teens and violated multiple fire safety codes, prompting an emergency evacuation earlier this week.

What we know:

Twelve minors under the custody of Georgia’s Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) were removed from Now Faith Apostolic Ministries on Rex Road after fire inspectors determined the church was operating an unpermitted board and care facility.

Clayton County Fire Chief Tim Sweat said the church was not zoned for residential use and lacked critical life safety protections, including an automatic sprinkler system, fire alarms, extinguishers, and emergency door-release mechanisms.

"The facility is classified as an assembly dwelling, not a board or group home," Sweat said. "You have to have the required fire protection systems in place."

The backstory:

Inspectors visited the property July 29 and found the teens, ages 15 to 18, sleeping in a basement outfitted with multiple beds. Sweat called the lack of emergency fire protections "an extreme hazard."

Fire officials said they coordinated with DFCS to relocate the minors, completing the evacuation by 5:30 a.m. the following day. Citations were issued for five fire code violations, which are scheduled to go before the Clayton County Code Enforcement Board on September 9.

What they're saying:

Fire officials maintain the occupancy change from a church to a residential care facility requires substantial upgrades and formal approval. "Because you have individuals occupying the lower level overnight, sleeping, pretty much, that is their home," said Sweat. "Those kids should not have been staying there."

The other side:

The church’s pastor, Dr. C.H. Braddy, acknowledged the facility had violations but said they were being addressed. "We are actually working as we speak to address those violations," he said.

Braddy disputed the fire chief’s claims that the site was unsafe. "I don’t see it being a serious fire hazard. There’s adequate ingress and egress," he said, adding that both DFCS and county officials had approved housing the teens there.

According to Braddy, the teens were initially housed at the church’s Riverdale property, but flooding in April forced a temporary move to the Rex location. "I believe the church is zoned to house people," he said. "Yes, we are authorized to have the kids here."

In a statement, Now Faith Apostolic Ministries condemned what it called "misinformation" surrounding the emergency placement of the children, whom it described as survivors of trauma and long-term displacement.

Pastor Braddy said the teens were never in danger and called the evacuation "unfair."

"The health and safety of all residents—especially our youth—remains a top priority," said Sweat. "We are committed to ensuring all facilities meet required safety standards to prevent loss of life or injury."

What we don't know:

DFCS declined to comment, citing child welfare confidentiality laws. It is unclear where the minors have since been relocated.