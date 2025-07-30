12 teenagers found living in Clayton County church basement

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Church in Clayton County where teens were found

The Clayton County Fire Department issued multiple citations to a church on Rex Road after multiple teenagers were found living in the basement.

What we know:

Firefighters said they found the teens living in Now Faith Apostolic Church in the 3000 block of Rex Road on Tuesday.

"The scene raised immediate concerns regarding the facility’s occupancy use and fire code compliance, prompting notification of the Clayton County Fire Marshal’s Office for further investigation," firefighters said in a statement.

The Clayton County Fire Marshal's Office conducted a site inspection the same day as finding the kids, officials said. During the site inspection, the director told officials the church was being used as a boarding site for teens in the custody of the state Division of Family and Children Service.

The fire marshal confirmed 12 teens between the ages of 15 and 18 were in the basement.

According to the fire marshal, the church would have to change how it was zoned in order to house the kids. Because it hadn't, the marshal's office removed all 12 teens from the church.

DFACS was notified, and helped coordinate a relocation for all the teenagers.

The last child was relocated around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Officials said firefighters and police were at the church until the last teen was relocated.

Dig deeper:

After the investigation, the fire marshal issued 5 citations to the building owner:

Citation #11587: Automatic Sprinkler System Required (NFPA 101, Ch. 32.2.3.5)

Citation #11588: Fire Alarm System Required (NFPA 101, Sec. 9.6.1.3)

Citation #11589: Fire Extinguishers Required (NFPA 101, Sec. 7.3.1.1)

Citation #11951: General Requirements for Board and Care (NFPA 101, Ch. 32.1)

Citation #11952: Required Means of Egress (NFPA 101, Ch. 32.2)

What they're saying:

"The health and safety of all residents—especially our youth—remains a top priority of Clayton County Fire & Emergency Services," said Clayton County Fire Chief Tim Sweat. "We are committed to ensuring that all facilities operating within our county meet the required safety standards to prevent loss of

life or injury."