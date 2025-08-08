Stolen truck chase in Hall County ends in fatal crash, murder charge

The Brief Georgia State Patrol says a police chase involving a stolen pickup truck in Gainesville led to a crash that killed 50-year-old Agustin Rivera. Troopers attempted multiple PIT maneuvers before the suspect rear-ended Rivera’s vehicle, forcing it off the road and into trees. The suspect, 35-year-old Daniel Thomas Davis of Jefferson, was arrested after fleeing on foot and faces charges including murder, DUI, and motor vehicle theft.



A Gainesville man was killed Wednesday evening during a police chase in Hall County involving a stolen pickup truck, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

What we know:

Troopers say they spotted a blue Chevrolet Silverado around 5:49 p.m. on Shallowford Road that matched the description of a vehicle, reportedly stolen from Hardy Chevrolet in Gainesville. When they tried to pull the driver over, he sped away, leading officers on a pursuit.

During the chase, troopers attempted two Precision Immobilization Technique, or PIT, maneuvers on State Route 60, but both were unsuccessful.

As the driver continued south on Candler Road, the Silverado rear-ended another vehicle, forcing it off the roadway and into several trees. The driver of that vehicle, identified as 50-year-old Agustin Rivera of Gainesville, later died from his injuries.

The suspect kept driving, prompting another PIT attempt on State Route 332.

This time, the maneuver caused the truck to strike a power pole. Troopers say the driver tried to run away, but was stopped after they used a taser.

The suspect, 35-year-old Daniel Thomas Davis of Jefferson, was booked into the Hall County Jail on charges including murder, felony fleeing or attempting to elude, DUI, motor vehicle theft, driving with a suspended license, misdemeanor marijuana possession and multiple traffic violations.

What we don't know:

FOX 5 Atlanta is attempting to obtain a mug shot for Davis. At this time, we do not have any other information about the suspect.