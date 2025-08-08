Johns Creek voters to decide on bonds for performing arts center

article

The Brief Johns Creek voters will decide Nov. 4 whether to approve general obligation bonds to fund a new performing arts center. The bonds would cover construction, installation, equipment, and costs tied to the bond debt. City Council says the decision on the project’s future should be made by the community.



What we know:

According to city officials, the bonds would be used for the construction, installation and equipping of the facility, as well as covering costs related to the bond debt.

City Council voted to put the measure on the ballot, saying the decision on whether a performing arts center is in the community’s best interest should be left to voters.

More information about the proposed bond referendum is here.