Johns Creek voters to decide on bonds for performing arts center

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 8, 2025 11:10am EDT
Fulton County
Courtesy of city of Johns Creek

    • Johns Creek voters will decide Nov. 4 whether to approve general obligation bonds to fund a new performing arts center.
    • The bonds would cover construction, installation, equipment, and costs tied to the bond debt.
    • City Council says the decision on the project’s future should be made by the community.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - Residents of Johns Creek will head to the polls Nov. 4 to decide whether the city should issue general obligation bonds to pay for a new performing arts center.

According to city officials, the bonds would be used for the construction, installation and equipping of the facility, as well as covering costs related to the bond debt.

City Council voted to put the measure on the ballot, saying the decision on whether a performing arts center is in the community’s best interest should be left to voters.

More information about the proposed bond referendum is here.

