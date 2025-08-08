Johns Creek voters to decide on bonds for performing arts center
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - Residents of Johns Creek will head to the polls Nov. 4 to decide whether the city should issue general obligation bonds to pay for a new performing arts center.
What we know:
According to city officials, the bonds would be used for the construction, installation and equipping of the facility, as well as covering costs related to the bond debt.
City Council voted to put the measure on the ballot, saying the decision on whether a performing arts center is in the community’s best interest should be left to voters.
