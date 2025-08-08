Metro Atlanta leaders honor teen killed in shooting, push to end gun violence

The Brief Metro Atlanta leaders and activists gathered at the Georgia State Capitol to honor 16-year-old Andre Fortson and call for an end to gun violence. Fulton County proclaimed Aug. 4 as "Andre Fortson Remembrance Day" in honor of the teen, who was shot and killed last year in DeKalb County. Fortson was the younger brother of Senior Airman Roger Fortson, who was fatally shot by a Florida deputy in May 2024 during a response to a false report.



Community leaders and activists gathered at the Georgia State Capitol on Thursday to honor the life of 16-year-old Andre Fortson and call for an end to gun violence.

What we know:

During the event, a Fulton County commissioner proclaimed Aug. 4 as "Andre Fortson Remembrance Day" in the county. Fortson was shot and killed last year at an apartment complex in DeKalb County.

RELATED: 16-year-old killed in DeKalb County related to airman killed by Florida deputy

He was the younger brother of Senior Airman Roger Fortson, who was fatally shot by a Northwest Florida sheriff’s deputy in May 2024 while inside his home. Authorities later determined the deputy had been responding to a false report.

RELATED: Family of US airman from Atlanta killed in Florida filing lawsuit