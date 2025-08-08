Metro Atlanta leaders honor teen killed in shooting, push to end gun violence
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Community leaders and activists gathered at the Georgia State Capitol on Thursday to honor the life of 16-year-old Andre Fortson and call for an end to gun violence.
What we know:
During the event, a Fulton County commissioner proclaimed Aug. 4 as "Andre Fortson Remembrance Day" in the county. Fortson was shot and killed last year at an apartment complex in DeKalb County.
He was the younger brother of Senior Airman Roger Fortson, who was fatally shot by a Northwest Florida sheriff’s deputy in May 2024 while inside his home. Authorities later determined the deputy had been responding to a false report.
