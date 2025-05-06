Family of US airman from Atlanta killed by Florida deputy filing federal lawsuit

article

The family of a 23-year-old U.S. Airman fatally shot by a Florida deputy in the doorway of his apartment plans to announce a federal civil rights lawsuit over his death on Tuesday.

It's been more than a year since Roger Fortson was killed by a deputy in Okaloosa County who was responding to a disturbance in progress call at his apartment complex that turned out to be false.

The announcement is expected to officially be made by family attorney Ben Crump around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday during a press conference.

The backstory:

Fortson was shot and killed on May 3, 2024, when Deputy Eddie Duran responded to a call at the Elan Apartments in Fort Walton Beach.

After repeated knocking, Fortson opened the door while holding his handgun at his side, pointed down. Authorities say Duran shot him multiple times before telling Fortson to drop the gun.

According to the lawsuit, Fortson posed no threat when Duran opened fire within seconds of Fortson answering the door.

The complaint accuses the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office of failing to properly train and supervise its deputies. It also alleges that apartment staff gave deputies "misleading and unverified" information that led to the deadly encounter.

MORE: Shrine, tributes grow for Atlanta airman killed by Florida deputy

What they're saying:

In a release announcing the press conference, Crump says his lawsuit will contend that Duran used "excessive and unconstitutional deadly force" in the shooting.

"This young man, who served his country, was gunned down in his own home," Crump said. "There must be accountability."

The family and their attorneys, including Crump and Natalie Jackson, are expected to speak at a news conference Tuesday at Greater Peach Missionary Baptist Church in Florida.

The other side:

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has not publicly commented on the lawsuit.

Dig deeper:

Duran, 39, began his law enforcement career as a military police officer in the Army. An Oklahoma police department hired him in 2015 after his military discharge. He joined the Okaloosa County sheriff’s office in 2019, resigned two years later and then rejoined the sheriff’s office in 2023.

Okaloosa Sheriff Eric Aden fired Duran after Fortson’s death because an internal investigation concluded Duran’s life was not in danger when he opened fire.

"This tragic incident should never have occurred," Aden said in a statement announcing Duran's firing. "The objective facts do not support the use of deadly force as an appropriate response to Mr. Fortson’s actions. Mr. Fortson did not commit any crime. By all accounts, he was an exceptional airman and individual."

Duran has pleaded not guilty to a charge of manslaughter. The case is in the pretrial hearing phase, with a hearing on motions set for May 20. Duran is out of jail on bond.