Roger Fortson: Family of Atlanta airman killed in Florida to respond to deputy's firing

article

The family of the Atlanta airman killed by law enforcement in Florida will speak to the media days after the deputy who shot him was fired.

On Friday, Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden fired Deputy Eddie Duran, who fatally shot Senior Airman Roger Fortson on May 3 after responding to a domestic violence call and being directed to Fortson’s apartment.

Duran shot Fortson, 23, multiple times two seconds after he opened his door. Fortson was holding his legally owned gun in his right hand, body camera video shows. It was pointed directly at the ground. Fortson was Black. Duran, 39, listed himself as Hispanic on his voter registration.

A sheriff’s internal affairs investigation released Friday concluded that "Mr. Fortson did not make any hostile, attacking movements, and therefore, the former deputy’s use of deadly force was not objectively reasonable." Outside law enforcement experts have also said that an officer cannot shoot only because a possible suspect is holding a gun if there is no threat.

"This tragic incident should have never occurred," Aden said in the statement. "The objective facts do not support the use of deadly force as an appropriate response to Mr. Fortson’s actions. Mr. Fortson did not commit any crime. By all accounts, he was an exceptional airman and individual."

MORE: Roger Fortson: Air Force honors Atlanta airman killed by Florida deputy

No criminal charges have been filed, but a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation is ongoing.

Attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Fortson’s family, said in a statement that Duran’s firing "is a step forward, but it is not full justice for Roger and his family."

"The firing of the officer who shot and killed Roger Fortson is a step forward, but it is not full justice for Roger and his family. The actions of this deputy were not just negligent, they were criminal," Crump said. "As we’ve stated from the beginning, and as echoed today by Sheriff Aden, Roger was an exceptional airman who did absolutely nothing to warrant being gunned down in his own home."

MORE: Roger Fortson: Airman killed by Florida deputy laid to rest

The family and Crump are expected to speak at Mt. Zion Second Baptist Church in Atlanta on Monday morning.

Details around Robert Fortson's death at his Florida home

Fortson, an Atlanta native, enlisted in the military after graduating from high school with honors. He had no criminal record, according to Crump's office. He was recognized as a stellar member of the Air Force and was well-loved by his community.

On the day he was killed, Fortson opened the door while holding a handgun pointed toward the floor, according to Duran's body camera footage. Duran shouted, "Step back!" and then shot Fortson six times. Only afterward did he shout, "Drop the gun! Drop the gun!" The deputy then called paramedics on his radio.

Fortson’s family and Crump argue that the shooting was completely unjustified and that Duran had gone to the wrong apartment while responding to a call about a possible domestic disturbance in progress at the apartment complex. Fortson was home alone and talking to his girlfriend on FaceTime when he grabbed his gun because he heard someone outside his unit, Crump has said.

Weeks after the shooting, the sheriff has yet to release an incident report, any 911 records or the officer’s identity, despite requests for information under Florida’s open records act.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.