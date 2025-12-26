Toddler recovering after Christmas Day shooting in Rock Springs

The Brief A toddler was shot inside his Rock Springs home on Christmas Day and is expected to recover. Deputies responded around 9:50 a.m. to a reported child gunshot wound on Tarvin Road. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the case, with key details still unknown.



A northwest Georgia toddler is recovering after being shot on Christmas Day at his home in Rock Springs.

What we know:

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Walker County deputies responded around 9:50 a.m. on Christmas Day to a home in the 300 block of Tarvin Road after receiving a report of a child suffering from a gunshot wound.

The child was taken to a hospital in Chattanooga.

WTVC reported that the sheriff said the child’s father was attending to the toddler’s sibling when the shooting occurred. Only three people were inside the home at the time.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to handle the investigation.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear how the child was shot, whether a firearm was located inside the home, or whether any charges are expected to be filed. It is also not clear why the GBI was requested to handle the case.