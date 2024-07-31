16-year-old dies in DeKalb County apartment shooting

Image 1 of 8 ▼ DeKalb County police investigate the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old boy at the Summit Hill Apartment Homes located in the 1500 block of Bouldercrest Road on July 30, 2024. (FOX 5)

The deadly shooting of a 16-year-old at a DeKalb County apartment remains under investigation.

Officers were called out shortly after 9:47 p.m. to the Summit Hill Apartment Homes located in the 1500 block of Bouldercrest Road.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, a 16-year-old boy was found in the breezeway of one of the apartment buildings with an apparent gunshot wound.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators spent the evening combing over the scene for evidence, speaking to residents, and attempting to locate any surveillance video.

The name of the teen has not been released.

Details about the shooter were not immediately known.

The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating.

The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating.