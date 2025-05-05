Young man critical after shooting near DeKalb County park
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police responded to a popular DeKalb County park on Monday evening after receiving a report of a shooting.
The incident occurred a little before 7:15 p.m. near Wade Walker Park, located along Rockbridge Road at S. Stone Mountain Lithonia Road.
What we know:
According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers found a young man suffering from critical injuries sustained in the shooting.
What we don't know:
The name of the young man has not been released.
There is no word on the shooter.
DeKalb County police investigated a shooting near Wade Walker Park along Rockbridge Road at S. Stone Mountain Lithonia Road on May 5, 2025. (FOX 5)
The case is still under investigation.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip to DeKalb County Police by using the free Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" followed by the tip to 847411.
The Source: The details in this article were provided by the DeKalb County Police Department.