Young man critical after shooting near DeKalb County park

Police responded to a popular DeKalb County park on Monday evening after receiving a report of a shooting.

The incident occurred a little before 7:15 p.m. near Wade Walker Park, located along Rockbridge Road at S. Stone Mountain Lithonia Road.

What we know:

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers found a young man suffering from critical injuries sustained in the shooting.

What we don't know:

The name of the young man has not been released.

There is no word on the shooter.

DeKalb County police investigated a shooting near Wade Walker Park along Rockbridge Road at S. Stone Mountain Lithonia Road on May 5, 2025. (FOX 5)

The case is still under investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip to DeKalb County Police by using the free Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" followed by the tip to 847411.