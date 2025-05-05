Expand / Collapse search

Young man critical after shooting near DeKalb County park

Published  May 5, 2025 11:32pm EDT
DeKalb County
DeKalb County police investigated a shooting near Wade Walker Park along Rockbridge Road at S. Stone Mountain Lithonia Road on May 5, 2025. article

The Brief

    • A shooting occurred near Wade Walker Park in DeKalb County on Monday evening, resulting in critical injuries to a young man.
    • The identity of the injured young man has not been released, and there is currently no information about the shooter.
    • The case remains under investigation, and the public is encouraged to provide anonymous tips through the Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police responded to a popular DeKalb County park on Monday evening after receiving a report of a shooting. 

The incident occurred a little before 7:15 p.m. near Wade Walker Park, located along Rockbridge Road at S. Stone Mountain Lithonia Road. 

What we know:

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers found a young man suffering from critical injuries sustained in the shooting. 

What we don't know:

The name of the young man has not been released. 

There is no word on the shooter. 

DeKalb County police investigated a shooting near Wade Walker Park along Rockbridge Road at S. Stone Mountain Lithonia Road on May 5, 2025.

The case is still under investigation. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip to DeKalb County Police by using the free Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" followed by the tip to 847411.

The Source: The details in this article were provided by the DeKalb County Police Department. 

