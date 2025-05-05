KSU grad is school record-breaking athlete, Olympic hopeful, and will debut in WWE

The Brief Kali Terza will be graduating from Kennesaw State University this Friday with a degree in criminal justice and a minor in cybersecurity. Terza was a track and field star at KSU, breaking numerous records in the hammer throw. Terza has signed a deal with World Wrestling Entertainment.



A Kennesaw State University student graduating this week is about to embark on an unusual career.

Kali Terza is graduating with a degree in criminal justice, but before she takes down any criminals, she has an athletic career that will take her to the world stage and the wrestling ring.

What they're saying:

For the last year, Terza had an internship with the Kennesaw Police Department.

"I ended up loving law enforcement. I actually got really invested in it, what they do, how they help the community, particularly with community engagement."

This young woman with the bubbly personality who wants to serve the community has spent her college years crushing records in the hammer throw on KSU's track and field team.

"I've broken the school record 18 times. I've been a three-time ASUN Conference champion. I was all American in 2023," said Terza.

She qualified for the 2024 Olympics but had to have knee surgery weeks before the event. Now she's on track to make the 2028 team.

"I am going to represent Team USA at the World games in Dusseldorf, Germany at the end of July," said Terza.

During all of this, she plans on jumping into the wrestling ring. She has signed a three-year contract with WWE, World Wrestling Entertainment.

"I've never done wrestling or anything before, but they reached out to me because I posted a video on TikTok of me squatting a guy on my shoulders. It ended up getting 5.6 million views and had a million likes. A lot of people were kind of noticing my strength and charisma, and WWE reached out to me and said they wanted to talk to me," said Terza.

She's already learning more about wrestling than she ever imagined.

"We have training camps where we'll go to Orlando, we'll fly down there, learn the basics, jump off the top ropes, how to do promos, they'll kind of figure out your personality, your signature moves," said Terza.

What's next:

She says once she's done in the ring, she'll return to her love of law enforcement.

"I'm probably going to have to put a hold on law enforcement and pursue my athletic career, and once I'm done I'll come back and do a little bit of law enforcement," said Terza.

Dig deeper:

