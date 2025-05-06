Court to hear arguments for moving Apalachee HS shooter Colt Gray's trial

The Brief Attorneys for the teen charged in the deadly shooting at Apalachee High School will be in court on Tuesday to ask a judge to move his trial out of the county. Colt Gray’s attorneys argue that the widespread publicity of the case, and the passionate response it invokes, should be the reason for the trial being moved. A judge has already approved a motion by the attorneys for Colt Gray's father, Colin Gray, to either move his own trial out of Barrow County or have jurors from another area brought in to the county.



Attorneys for a 14-year-old boy charged in the deadly shooting at Apalachee High School are asking a judge to move his trial out of Barrow County.

Colt Gray’s attorneys are expected to argue before a Barrow County Superior Court judge that extensive media coverage has made it impossible for him to receive a fair trial locally.

The backstory:

Colt Gray is accused of opening fire using a "black semi-automatic AR-15 style rifle" inside the high school’s J hall during the second period of class on Sept. 4. Two teachers, 39-year-old Richard Aspinwall and 53-year-old Cristina Irimie, and two students, Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14, were killed. Nine others were injured.

Investigators later found a notebook they say belonged to Gray that contained drawings eerily matching the events of the school shooting, as well as a checklist outlining steps the teen planned to take. They also reportedly found a "shrine of sorts" behind Gray's computer desk in his home, consisting of approximately 15 photographs and newspaper articles about past school shootings and school shooters.

Gray faces 55 charges, including four counts of murder, four counts of felony murder, four counts of aggravated battery, 25 counts of aggravated assault, and 18 counts of cruelty to children in the first degree.

His legal team is expected to appear in court Tuesday to request a change of venue.

What they're saying:

Gray’s attorneys say pretrial publicity has saturated the community and will bias potential jurors.

"The extensive publicity has biased the Barrow County jury pool against Gray. Removal of the case to another county would save Barrow County the money and time it would have spent trying to impanel an impartial jury from a biased jury pool," the motion read in part. "Removal of the case to another county would enhance Gray’s chance at securing a fair trial."

Colt Gray (Barrow County Sheriff's Office)

They have not yet proposed an alternative location for the proceedings.

Dig deeper:

Meanwhile, a separate trial has been set for Colt’s father, Colin Gray. A judge scheduled his court date for Sept. 8. Prosecutors allege that the elder Gray allowed his son access to firearms despite being aware of the teen’s potential for violence.

In April, a judge ruled on a motion by Colin Gray's attorneys asking him to move his case out of the county. While Chief Judge Nicholas Primm ruled that local jurors will not be moved, it has not been determined if jurors from another Georgia county will be used or if the case will be tried hundreds of miles away.

