Colin Gray trial likely to be moved to ensure 'bulletproof' prosecution

The jury that will decide Colin Gray’s fate will not come from Barrow County, a judge ruled Thursday, but the final decision on where the case will be tried remains undecided.

What we know:

Chief Judge Nicholas Primm of Barrow County Superior Court announced that local jurors will not be used in the high-profile case. While both the prosecution and defense agreed on that point, they remain divided on the next step. One side wants the entire trial moved to a different county, while the other would prefer to bring in jurors from elsewhere to Barrow County.

Legal experts say that decision carries significant implications.

What they're saying:

"If you bring people into the community, it opens up additional appellate venue issues that can be raised on appeal," said Joshua Schiffer, a longtime criminal defense attorney not connected to the case. "It’s basically giving the defense more issues to complain about."

Schiffer added that, based on the nature of the case and its unprecedented legal circumstances, he expects the court to move the entire trial elsewhere.

"After a review of all the facts and circumstances, I believe the court is going to decide to move the entire trial to a separate community."

Colin Gray is the first parent in Georgia to face charges connected to a crime committed by their child. Prosecutors allege Gray allowed his 14-year-old son, Colt, access to firearms despite knowing the boy posed a danger. Colt Gray is accused of killing four people and injuring several others in a mass shooting at Apalachee High School.

"The District Attorney's Office needs to ensure that whatever they do in this prosecution is absolutely bulletproof and perfect, because it's going to be assailed throughout the appellate process," explained Schiffer.

What's next:

Judge Primm’s ruling on Colin Gray’s trial venue may also affect Colt Gray’s upcoming proceedings. The judge is expected to hear a similar motion to relocate Colt’s trial due to the intense media coverage and community impact surrounding the case.

"I expect both cases to travel under the same circumstances," Schiffer said, "due to them being so closely linked with the same issues affecting the general jury pool."

Judge Primm is expected to make a final decision on the venue for Colin Gray’s trial within the next month. A hearing to determine the venue for Colt Gray’s case is also scheduled in the near future.