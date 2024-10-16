LIVE: Colin Gray, father of Apalachee HS suspect, in court for preliminary hearing

Colin Gray, who is the father of 14-year-old Colt Gray, is in court Wednesday morning for a preliminary hearing.

Colt Gray is the 14-year-old student accused of killing 2 teachers and 2 students at Apalachee High School. Multiple other individuals were injured.

Colin Gray is facing multiple charges because he allegedly purchased the gun used in the mass shooting for his son despite knowing that Colt was having mental issues.

