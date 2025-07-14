Monroe police K-9 officer receives body armor

article

The Brief The new uniform was donated by the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc. and sponsored by Katie O'Donnell of Smyrna, Georgia. The body armor will protect Enzo from bullets and knives while out on the street. It was custom-made and fitted to the K-9 officer.



Monroe Police's K-9 officer now has a little extra protection when patrolling the streets of the city. The department said he received body armor!

What we know:

The new uniform was donated by the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc. and sponsored by Katie O'Donnell of Smyrna, Georgia. The body armor will protect Enzo from bullets and knives while out on the street. It was custom-made and fitted to the K-9 officer.

Each vest costs $1,800.00, weighs an average of 4 to 5 pounds, and comes with a five-year warranty.

Dig deeper:

Vested Interest in K9s said it's donated over 6,000 vests to K9 officers, including in Henry County and Conyers.