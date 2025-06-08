Henry County K9 gifted bullet-proof vest

article

The Brief K9 Duco with the Henry County Sheriff's Office now has a new stab and bullet-proof vest to keep him safe on calls. It's all thanks to the non-profit Vested Interest in K9s, which has provided thousands of vests to K9 officers all across the country. His handler says the vest gives him added peace of mind that he will be safe on calls.



Henry County Sheriff's Office K9 Duco's dangerous job just got a little safer thanks to a new bullet-proof vest from a national non-profit.

What they're saying:

"Generally speaking, law enforcement is on the front line. K9 is at the front line of that, 9 times out of 10," Sgt. Joshua Cash said.

That's why Sgt. Cash said this vest is so important for his partner K9 Duco. As part of their patrol team, he says they never know what they can expect on a call.

"This dog responds in SWAT capacity and those are usually high-risk, high-threat situations," he said.

"Everything that I do, he does with me. I spend more time with this dog than my own family. And I feel like with this vest being provided, it gives the same opportunity that I have to make it home to my family. It just gives him the same level playing field, and it's a win all the way around," he added.

How It Works:

This was all possible thanks to the non-profit Vested Interest in K9s, which has provided over 5,970 vests to K9 Officers all across the country.

K9s with the Clayton County Sheriff's Office and the Calhoun Police Department also received vests from the non-profit this year.

Each vest has a value of $1,800.

What you can do:

You can find out more about the organization and how to help here.