Conyers police get donation of K9 body armor

The Conyers Police Department said a K9 is getting some extra protection.

Officials said Tuesday a non-profit donated a bullet-proof and stab-proof vest for K9 Wick.

Wick will receive his vest in eight to 10 weeks. It will be embroidered with the phrase: "Born to Love, Trained to Serve, Loyal Always."

The donors, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., provide vests and other kinds of assistance to K9 officers for various law enforcement agencies in all 50 U.S. states. The organization has donated more than 4,000 vests, opioid overdose reversal kits, K9 medical insurance premiums and three Chevy Tahoes custom-fit for K9 Units. Vested Interest in K9s' relies on private and corporate donations.

Wick's vest will be custom-fit and National Institute of Justice-certified.

Wick's handler is Officer Brandon DeCosse.

"K9 Officer DeCosse and his partner Wick have already made great cases together and have a great working relationship," Police Chief Gene Wilson said. "We are proud of their partnership and look forward to all they will accomplish together, more safely, with the crucial need of this vest."

