Illegal stunt driving blocks northeast Atlanta intersection overnight

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 23, 2025 8:27am EDT
    • FOX 5 cameras captured the aftermath of an illegal street stunt event on Armour Drive in northeast Atlanta, where the road was blocked for an extended time.
    • Street racing and stunt driving remain a major issue across metro Atlanta, with recent crackdowns resulting in arrests and hundreds of citations.
    • Douglas and DeKalb counties have stepped up enforcement, including a recent bust in Lithia Springs that led to 10 arrests and a separate DeKalb operation issuing over 100 citations.

ATLANTA - FOX 5 cameras captured the aftermath of an illegal street stunt event that took place overnight on Armour Drive in northeast Atlanta.

What we know:

According to social media videos, the road was blocked for an extended period while drivers performed dangerous stunts. The incident is part of a larger trend of illegal street racing and stunt driving that continues to plague metro Atlanta.

The backstory:

Authorities across the region have been ramping up enforcement efforts. In a recent crackdown in Lithia Springs, Douglas County deputies arrested ten people in connection to street racing activity.

Just a month ago, more than 100 citations were issued and one person was arrested during an attempted street racing meet-up at Wade Walker Park in DeKalb County. Another operation in April also led to multiple arrests in DeKalb during a similar bust.

Law enforcement agencies have pledged continued vigilance in response to the growing threat posed by these illegal activities.

  • This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report. A FOX 5 crew captured the aftermath and additional information came from previous FOX 5 Atlanta reporting (links above). 

 
