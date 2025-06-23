Illegal stunt driving blocks northeast Atlanta intersection overnight
ATLANTA - FOX 5 cameras captured the aftermath of an illegal street stunt event that took place overnight on Armour Drive in northeast Atlanta.
What we know:
According to social media videos, the road was blocked for an extended period while drivers performed dangerous stunts. The incident is part of a larger trend of illegal street racing and stunt driving that continues to plague metro Atlanta.
The backstory:
Authorities across the region have been ramping up enforcement efforts. In a recent crackdown in Lithia Springs, Douglas County deputies arrested ten people in connection to street racing activity.
Just a month ago, more than 100 citations were issued and one person was arrested during an attempted street racing meet-up at Wade Walker Park in DeKalb County. Another operation in April also led to multiple arrests in DeKalb during a similar bust.
Law enforcement agencies have pledged continued vigilance in response to the growing threat posed by these illegal activities.
