Illegal stunt driving blocks northeast Atlanta intersection overnight

article

The Brief FOX 5 cameras captured the aftermath of an illegal street stunt event on Armour Drive in northeast Atlanta, where the road was blocked for an extended time. Street racing and stunt driving remain a major issue across metro Atlanta, with recent crackdowns resulting in arrests and hundreds of citations. Douglas and DeKalb counties have stepped up enforcement, including a recent bust in Lithia Springs that led to 10 arrests and a separate DeKalb operation issuing over 100 citations.



FOX 5 cameras captured the aftermath of an illegal street stunt event that took place overnight on Armour Drive in northeast Atlanta.

What we know:

According to social media videos, the road was blocked for an extended period while drivers performed dangerous stunts. The incident is part of a larger trend of illegal street racing and stunt driving that continues to plague metro Atlanta.

The backstory:

Authorities across the region have been ramping up enforcement efforts. In a recent crackdown in Lithia Springs, Douglas County deputies arrested ten people in connection to street racing activity.

Just a month ago, more than 100 citations were issued and one person was arrested during an attempted street racing meet-up at Wade Walker Park in DeKalb County. Another operation in April also led to multiple arrests in DeKalb during a similar bust.

Law enforcement agencies have pledged continued vigilance in response to the growing threat posed by these illegal activities.

PREVIOUS STORIES