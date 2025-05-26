Drivers illegally take over intersection in DeKalb County overnight

The Brief Overnight stunt driving on Briarcliff Road tied up traffic and created hazardous conditions on slick, rain-soaked roads. A FOX 5 Atlanta employee captured video of drivers performing illegal stunts; it's unclear if police responded. The intersection has been a hotspot for street racing, with recent crackdowns resulting in over 100 citations and multiple arrests.



Drivers turned Briarcliff Road into an illegal racetrack overnight in DeKalb County, tying up traffic and creating dangerous conditions on the wet roads.

What we know:

A FOX 5 Atlanta employee captured the activity as vehicles performed stunts and raced through the area despite rainy weather, which made the roads slick and heightened the risk for accidents.

The overnight stunt driving caused delays and raised safety concerns for both participants and nearby motorists. It is not known if police responded to the incident.

The backstory:

However, it is not the first time that drivers have taken over this particular intersection. They also blocked it in late March.

DeKalb County police recently cited more than 100 people and arrested at least one person during an illegal street racing operation at Wade Walker Park.

Multiple arrests were also made in DeKalb County in late March.

