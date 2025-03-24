Police break up stunt drivers blocking busy DeKalb County intersection

DeKalb County police were caught on camera breaking up a stunt driving scene overnight.

A FOX 5 Atlanta producer was one of the drivers who was stuck at the intersection of Briarcliff and Lavista Road after the group took over the intersection late Sunday night.

What we know:

Video taken by Good Day producer Michael Addison showed the drivers scrambling to leave after DeKalb County police responded to the scene.

In the video, you can see tire marks on the street in front of the Tesla dealership and nearby shopping center.

At least two dozen cars are at the intersection when police arrived to get things moving again.

FOX 5 received a call from a viewer saying that they had been stuck at another location in DeKalb County, but police have not confirmed the details.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not shared any information about this or any other street racing events that may have happened overnight.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, contact the DeKalb County Police Department.

Dig deeper:

This is the second time since December that this has happened at the same intersection.

Back then, another Good Day producer was stuck in the area by a group of drivers doing doughnuts until the police arrived.

Last year, Georgia passed a new law that would create harsher penalties for street racing and potential criminal charges for those participating or organizing in the illegal events.

The new law now says if you are "knowingly present and actively facilitating" a street racing event you can face misdemeanor charges and a minimum fine of $250.

The law also added a new restriction to applying for a Class D license if you’ve been convicted of "reckless stunt driving."