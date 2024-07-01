Georgia street racers will face stricter penalties under new law

Georgia’s new street racing law SB10 went into effect on Monday.

The law carries harsher penalties for street racing and creates criminal charges for those participating or organizing in the illegal events.

"I’m delighted the law is going into effect," said Bobbie Sanford.

Sanford has been pushing for SB10 for years, ever since her daughter-in-law Jaye was killed in a street racing incident.

A racer crashed into Jaye's vehicle when the woman was driving back to her home with her teenage daughter.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Jaye Sanford From: Supplied

"I cringe when I hear a car revving its motor to this very day," Sanford said.

She originally reached out to Sen. Emanuel Jones to write a bill to help curb street racing.

He’s been pushing for it for the last three years.

Jones says this bill will hold more people participating in street racing accountable.

"I think it's critically important that people know that if you are there and participated, that you are now subject to the same criminal offenses as those that are driving," Jones said.

Street racing penalties change in Georgia

The new law now says if you are "knowingly present and actively facilitating" a street racing event you can face misdemeanor charges and a minimum fine of $250.

The law increases the penalties for those actually driving as well.

"I don't want anyone to think that they just get slapped on the wrist. For the most egregious violations, they can stay in prison for a very long time and a very steep fine as well," Jones said.

The law increases the maximum fine for a first offense from $750 to $1,000 and from $5,000 to $7,500 for a fourth offense.

The law also added a new restriction to applying for a Class D license if you’ve been convicted of "reckless stunt driving."

Sanford believes this new law is going to have the impact they’ve been looking for and discourage more people from drag racing.

"I think this is going to help a lot of families to not have to suffer the loss, and our family has suffered as a result of losing my daughter and love," Sanford said.